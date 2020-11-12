Michael Joseph Biondi (Mike), 52, of San Ramon, California, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Nevada.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1967, in San Francisco, and he grew up in Moraga, California, where he graduated from Campolindo High School in 1985. Mike graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1990 with a degree in political science; he was a huge Cal fan, Go Bears! He received his Master's in curriculum and instruction in 1999 from Chapman University.
Mike met the love of his life, Nicole, in Berkeley, and they got married on June 23, 2000; they had just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary together. He was an adoring husband and a devoted father to his three beautiful children, Nicholas (16), Carson (14), and Mia (11).
Mike's passionate contributions and positive impact on education will continue to live on. Many described him as a compassionate, generous and gifted educator, and a calm and supportive leader. His 25-year legacy in education started in San Ramon Unified School District as “Señor Biondi,” a Spanish teacher at Charlotte Wood Middle School. He then served the students and families as assistant principal at Charlotte Wood Middle School, then principal at Country Club Elementary School and Coyote Creek Elementary School. He then moved into administration as the curriculum director at the San Mateo Foster City School District. Most recently, he was the assistant superintendent of Educational Service for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
Two of his favorite hobbies were swimming and sailing, and he loved sailing to Angel Island on the San Francisco Bay with his father, "Captain Nick" Biondi. Mike's swimming career started at a young age at Moraga Valley Pool. He then went on to swim and play water polo at Campolindo High School, and later played water polo at U.C. Berkeley.
As a parent, Mike was very involved and supportive as he watched his three children carry on the family tradition of competitive swimming with the Crow Canyon Country Club Sea Lions, the undefeated 13-time Contra Costa County Champions.
Mike is survived by his wife, Nicole; his three children, Nicholas, Carson, and Mia; father, Nicholas; mother, Lucille; brother, Mat; and sister, Annie.
Mike will be deeply missed, and he will live on in all of our hearts forever.
The memorial service will be on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley in Danville, California. Due to COVID restrictions, it will be a small private family service, however, it will be live-streamed so everyone can join the memorial virtually at https://bit.ly/3eKYcXJ. For people who cannot join the livestream, there will be a recording of the service they can access anytime. His tribute can be found at www.chapelofsanramonvalley.com/tributes/Mike-Biondi.