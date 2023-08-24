OBIT - Michael Joseph Calhoun.jpg

Michael Joseph Calhoun passed away in July 2023 at the age of 80 at his cabin near Mt. Lassen.

Michael was born March 7, 1943, in Oakland, California. At the age of three his family moved to the family ranch on Mines Road in Livermore. He attended both St. Michael's School and Livermore High School, graduating in 1962.