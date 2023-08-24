Michael Joseph Calhoun passed away in July 2023 at the age of 80 at his cabin near Mt. Lassen.
Michael was born March 7, 1943, in Oakland, California. At the age of three his family moved to the family ranch on Mines Road in Livermore. He attended both St. Michael's School and Livermore High School, graduating in 1962.
He then attended San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton. He joined the Marine Corp reserves in 1964 and served for six years.
Mike married Jane Dannenberg in 1970 and their daughter Laura was born in 1973. Michael worked for Hexcel Corporation for 42 years until his retirement in 2007. Upon retirement he enjoyed his love of fly fishing and exploring the local gold country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Patricia Calhoun and his sister, Sylvia. He is survived by his wife and daughter and his sister, Mary.
No services are planned. Donations in his name are welcome to either the National Park Service or St. Jude's Hospital.