Michael Valent, a longtime resident of Livermore, California passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.
Michael was born in San Jose, California on October 29, 1955, and was the second of six children. Michael spent 40+ years as a stationary engineer, serving the East Bay Area. He was also a devout Catholic who attended St. Michael’s parish in Livermore for over 20 years, serving as 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus. Michael enjoyed the great outdoors: fishing, hunting, skiing, maintaining his beautiful rose garden and most importantly, making his friends and family smile. He loved to joke around and play with his six grandchildren.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Cecilia; sisters, Joan, Pam, Mary, Patricia and Carol; children; Dan, Steve, Julie and Connie. Friends and family are invited to a visitation rosary on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Livermore. The funeral Mass and service will follow on Friday, Jan. 28 at noon, also at St. Michael’s, 458 Maple St., in Livermore.