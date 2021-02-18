Michael Lynn Jenks entered peacefully into rest in Danville, California, on Jan. 26, 2021. He was 72 years old.
Michael was born in Louisiana on Sept. 11, 1948, to parents John and Margaret (Jacobs) Jenks. He joined the United States Air Force in 1968 as a communications specialist serving during the Vietnam war and other conflicts. In 1988, he retired from the military and spent another 20 years working in the IT technology field locally.
Born into a military family and serving in the armed forces, Mike saw many parts of the world. His interests and hobbies over the years included surfing, model trains, building model cars, and playing guitar. Mike and his brother, Chuck, shared a passion for their Harley Davidson motorcycles and looked forward to riding together.
Mike will be remembered for his affable personality and his sense of humor. He followed current events closely with often pointed observations.
Mike is survived by his four children, Jeremy Jenks, Meridith (John) Scott, Gene Donald (Jessica) Smith, and Michelle Jenks; as well as his brother, Charles (Ruth) Jenks; grandchildren Zachery, Logan, and Caleb Scott, Morgan and Skylar Smith; and great grandchild Sebastian Scott. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Jenks; and his brother, John (Sandy) Jenks Jr. He will be deeply missed by his many family members and friends.
Michael will be interred in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Grissom's Cremation and Burial Centers are assisting with arrangements.