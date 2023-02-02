OBIT - Michael Alfred Gatzman.png

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, Michael “Mike” Alfred Gatzman, of Livermore, a beloved husband and devoted father, grandfather and brother, received his wings at the young age of 78.

Mike was born in Oakdale, California, on Aug. 2, 1944, to Stanley Wayne Gatzman and Ruth Anne Corrigan-Gatzman. By all accounts, he was an energetic, mischievous and vivacious child.