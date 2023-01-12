OBIT - Michael Hagan.jpg

Michael “Mikie,” “Pops” Hagan, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer.

Mike was born on Aug. 19, 1947 and was adopted by Ray and Patricia Hagan. Mike is survived by his two sons, Patrick (Samantha) and Christopher (Allison); former wife, Robin; grandchildren, Kaylee, Nathan, Clayton, and Hattie; sister, Tammy Davidson; and nephews, Shon and Brian Delia; along with close friends, Jan Schwartz and Linda and Byron Atwater, just to name a few; and his beloved dog Zoey.