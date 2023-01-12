Michael “Mikie,” “Pops” Hagan, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Mike was born on Aug. 19, 1947 and was adopted by Ray and Patricia Hagan. Mike is survived by his two sons, Patrick (Samantha) and Christopher (Allison); former wife, Robin; grandchildren, Kaylee, Nathan, Clayton, and Hattie; sister, Tammy Davidson; and nephews, Shon and Brian Delia; along with close friends, Jan Schwartz and Linda and Byron Atwater, just to name a few; and his beloved dog Zoey.
Mike served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War refueling aircraft in flight. After his tour of duty ended, he attended UC Berkeley where he received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He became a software engineer and retired on Dec. 31, 2019.
Mike’s pastime was staying fit and being healthy. Through the course of his life, he ran many marathons and triathlons and rode countless miles on his mountain and road bikes with family and friends.
Mike volunteered for East Bay Regional Parks Search and Rescue and taught first aid and CPR. He took joy in passing along his knowledge to others and helping people when he could, and was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, co-worker, and teacher. He had a great big smile, a wonderful laugh, and a quick sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
The family requests donations be made in honor of Mike to the Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada St., Pleasanton, CA 94566, in Mike’s name.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends.