OBIT - Michael Reily Guntrum.png

Michael Reily Guntrum, beloved son, brother and friend, was born Oct. 6, 1951, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and passed away after a brief struggle with cancer in Walnut Creek, California on Feb.13, 2023.

His family moved to Livermore in 1958 where he attended Fifth Street Elementary School. He enjoyed playing Little League and Babe Ruth baseball with his dad as coach for many years, with his mom and sister cheering him on at every game.