Michael Vincent O’Con was born on April 15, 1962, in Oakland.
He was the youngest of nine children to Peter and Nellie O’Con. Michael departed on Dec. 7, 2020, after a battle of five years to lymphoma cancer.
Michael was raised in Oakland with his parents and siblings. In 1981, he met the love of his life, Michelle, and asked her, “Do you believe in love at first sight?”
They were inseparable ever since. After dating for three years, they married on Aug. 4, 1984. Four years later, they welcomed their only daughter, Monique.
His hobby was building and flying model airplanes. It became a hobby for him when his family moved to Livermore in 2006. He enjoyed flying on the weekends with his friend, Mark, and all of his buddies. He also enjoyed spending time with family and his dog, Moose.
He loved watching movies. His favorite shows were “Law and Order,” “90 Day Fiancé,” and “Love After Lockup.”
Today, Michael rests in peace and is with the Lord. He has now been reunited with his honey babe. His kind heart touched many family and friends and will truly be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Monique; son-in-law, Robert; granddaughter, Elaina; brothers, Jesse, John, Joseph, and Larry; and sister Helen.
