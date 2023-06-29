OBIT - Michelle Thompson.jpg

Michelle Marie (Barnes) Thompson passed away on June 9, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family, after battling pancreatic cancer for almost three years. Michelle was born in Yuba City, California, to Marie and Howard Barnes and grew up in Riverbank, California.

While a youth, Michelle made the squad team, was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, and was crowned “Miss Riverbank”—all before graduating high school! Afterwards, she attended the Dental Assisting Program at Modesto Junior College and earned a BA from Cal State Hayward.