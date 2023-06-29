Michelle Marie (Barnes) Thompson passed away on June 9, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family, after battling pancreatic cancer for almost three years. Michelle was born in Yuba City, California, to Marie and Howard Barnes and grew up in Riverbank, California.
While a youth, Michelle made the squad team, was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, and was crowned “Miss Riverbank”—all before graduating high school! Afterwards, she attended the Dental Assisting Program at Modesto Junior College and earned a BA from Cal State Hayward.
Michelle was married to Bill McLimans for eleven years beginning in 1973. They were blessed with two daughters, Amy and Beth. During the summers, Michelle worked graveyard shifts at Contadina Cannery to earn money while spending time with her children. Michelle was a proud Teamster.
Michelle married Greg Thompson in late-1987. The Thompsons welcomed their daughter Kit into the world a year later. The Thompsons built a home in Livermore, California. They traveled throughout the world and enjoyed exploring different countries.
Michelle loved learning and took additional classes to increase her understanding of the world, including numerous philosophy classes and first-year law school classes. Michelle loved books; especially “The Little Prince,” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. She loved being part of a book club for many years.
Michelle had a big heart and tremendous empathy for her fellow man. She could have conversations with anyone, anywhere, at any time. She was a great listener and loved to engage in good-spirited debates. Michelle respected others and their different opinions.
Michelle loved her friends and family unconditionally. Her greatest honor in life was to be a mother and grandmother.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Greg Thompson; daughters Amy (John) Adams, Beth (Kurt) Cutter, Kit (Eamon) Mathews; stepdaughter Julie (Keith) Farnsworth; eight grandchildren; younger brothers Scott, David, and their families.
Her family will hold a celebration of life this fall.