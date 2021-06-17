It is with broken hearts that we share that our beloved Mike A. Lopez, passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 63 with his wife by his side and surrounded by family in Walnut Creek.
Born in Livermore at St. Paul Hospital to Tony and Carol Lopez, Mike and his siblings were raised and went to school in Pleasanton. During Mike’s senior year of high school, he started to work for DeVor Nurseries. This is where he learned to appreciate plants and flowers and his love for roses, he could name any rose by sight.
In 1987, Mike made his home in Livermore after marrying his longtime childhood friend, Gloria Chavarria. He instantly became not only a devoted husband, but also a loving father to her two daughters. Soon after, they would welcome a son together.
Mike loved spending time with his family and extended family with gatherings, listening to music and dancing, BBQs and laughing together. After DeVor Nurseries moved in 1989, Mike began working with his father, Tony, and brother, Ray, at Pleasanton Plastics and Cabinets until it closed in 2009. Following the closing of “the shop,” he worked for Summit Golf Course in San Jose for a short period of time before working with his good friend Erik Uffin’s company.
He worked with Erik until one day in the spring of 2012, when he suddenly fell ill. He was diagnosed with lung cancer immediately after, and with a successful surgery, was in remission and cancer free until the spring of 2021. In those nine years while experiencing chronic pain from various lung disease, Mike displayed great strength and love for his family by living a lifestyle free of tobacco and alcohol.
During his sobriety, he found a renewed love for drawing, spending more time with his family and a newfound interest in watching politics while satisfying his sweet tooth with a treat.
Ever since he was a young child, Mike loved the outdoors. He found joy in taking walks, fishing, hunting, and annual camping trips. His illness restricted him from doing these things the past few years. Mike’s lungs ultimately failed him, but we found solace in knowing he is now free!
Isaiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; they shall walk, and not faint.”
Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Gloria Lopez; his children, Laura LeRoy, Monica Hutchins, and Michael Lopez (Stephanie Ojeda); and his loving grandchildren, Sierra Hutchins, Katelyn LeRoy, and Sophia Austin. He is also survived by his brother, Ray Lopez (Mila); and a host of nieces and nephews. Mike also leaves behind many extended family members who loved him dearly. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Carol Lopez; sister, Kathy Funderburk; sister, Debbie Kane; and brother, John “Johnny” Lopez.
A Celebration of his life will be announced. You can contact Monica for more information at 925-594-1935.