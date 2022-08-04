Michael (Mike) was 70 years old when he passed. He was 52 when he was assaulted in the head and suffered from post concussive syndrome, which lead to dementia and degenerative disease of the nervous system.
Michael was born in Garden City, Michigan. The family moved to San Diego in 1961, along with his grandparents, Frank and Irene Dean and great-grandparents, Luther and Mae Dean. Michael was a 4th generation commercial construction lather.
Mike was a loving, caring, generous, charismatic person who strived to help when and where he could. Mike was very athletic and loved baseball, surfing, snow skiing, hiking and golfing. His career as an apprentice started part time at 16, and by 24, he was the youngest foreman at E.F. Brady Co. In San Diego.
His ambitions led him to Northern California to become an operations manager for E.F. Brandy in Monterey, California is where he met Catherine Dean, his wife of 34 years. He moved to Pleasanton in 1986, so that he could be closer to many construction jobs he ran in the Bay Area over 18 years. Our blended family was Amanda and Spencer Dean and Kari Wahl and, later, five grandchildren: Skyler, Brayden, Jake Romero, Sidney and Carter Dean.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Virginia Dean; grandparents Frank and Irene Dean; and great-grandparent Luther and Mae Dean. His only surviving brothers are Robert Dennis Dean and Sherry Dean who live in Folsom, California. Mike was an uncle to his special nieces and nephews. We will celebrate your life at St. Elizabeth Seton in Pleasanton on Saturday, August 6 at 11 a.m. and gather with family and friends after at 6018 Allbrook Circle in Pleasanton.
Rest in Peace my Love! Rest in Peace my Love!