Michael (Mike) was 70 years old when he passed. He was 52 when he was assaulted in the head and suffered from post concussive syndrome, which lead to dementia and degenerative disease of the nervous system.

Michael was born in Garden City, Michigan. The family moved to San Diego in 1961, along with his grandparents, Frank and Irene Dean and great-grandparents, Luther and Mae Dean. Michael was a 4th generation commercial construction lather.