Milagros Soleta Mangabay passed on Dec. 23, while battling COVID.
She was born in Santiago, Isabella, Philippines, to Romana and Honorato Soleta. She was a surviving twin and had five brothers; Aguinaldo Soleta, Benjamin Soleta, Manuel Soleta, Arsenio Soleta and Arnold Soleta. She graduated from Mary Chiles College in Manila, Philippines, as a midwife in 1966. Soon after, she was recruited as a midwife to work abroad at Krankenhaus in Bad Homburg, West Germany.
In early 1969, she met Beltran Batac Mangabay. They married in Germany on May 24, 1969, and then came to the U.S. and had two children, Elizabeth and Burke. She worked at Children’s Hospital San Francisco, Laguna Honda Hospital and San Francisco General Hospital during the time they resided in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In the winter of 1978, she relocated her family to Livermore, where she became a resilient business entrepreneur and acquired the Livermore Lodge (a residential care facility for the elderly, later named E & B Residential Care Home) and the Town Motel among other businesses in the area. In August 2011, Milagros and Beltran retired and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Milagros, lovingly known as sister Mila, was a proud member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ), where she dedicated herself as a finance officer and deaconess for almost 40 years. She was a staunch fighter for the faith. Loyal till the end.
Milagros is survived by her husband, Beltran; children, Elizabeth and Burke; son-in-law, Roneil; daughter-in-law, Angela; and grandsons, Elijah, Angelo, and Urijah.
We find comfort in knowing that she has finished her race, and we shall see her again in the Holy City.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Mangabay family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.