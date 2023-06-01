Mildred Martens Sutton, “Milly” of Livermore, passed away on May 2, 2023, with her family by her side. She was one month shy of her 90th birthday.
Milly was born in New York City, New York on June 4, 1933. She was a young girl when the family set off across the country to settle in the Petaluma, California area. Her parents, Pauline Olufs Martens and Paul Martens chose this location as many of their friends from the Island of Fohr had made this area their home.
Growing up on a chicken ranch, there was always much work to be done, but Milly enjoyed her childhood and loved to spend time with her siblings, swimming at the local pool and riding her bike with neighborhood friends.
After graduating from high school, Milly went to work at nearby Hamilton Air Force Base. It was there she met her husband Leroy David Sutton. They married shortly thereafter, moved to Santa Rosa, then Livermore and raised five children. Despite her large family, Milly always made time for everyone. She planned wonderful family vacations, interesting day trips and was always looking for the next great adventure. After she had raised her family, she continued to do this for her close group of friends.
Milly worked at Sunset Community Church as their secretary. She loved her job and finally retired after many years of service at the age of 76. She was very involved in her church and volunteered her time to various youth and adult ministries. After retirement, she remained active with her family and friends and volunteered at Shepherd’s Gate, a women’s shelter.
Milly is survived by her daughter Teresa (Sutton) Higuera and son-in-law Mark Higuera, her daughter Jeanne (Sutton) Rogers and son-in-law Richard Rogers, her daughter Susan (Sutton) Constancio and son-in-law Michael Constancio, her son Steven Sutton and daughter-in-law Wendy Sutton and her son Thomas Sutton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her surviving brother, Jack Martens and younger sister Kay Fairbanks were very close to her heart as was her sister who preceded her in death, Peggy Wells.
Her children were proud to call her mom and she will be missed greatly. She will always be remembered for a life well lived and her love for Jesus and family.
A memorial service will be held at Sunset Community Church, 2200 Arroyo Rd., Livermore, California, on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m.