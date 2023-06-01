OBIT - Mildred Martens Sutton.jpg

Mildred Martens Sutton, “Milly” of Livermore, passed away on May 2, 2023, with her family by her side. She was one month shy of her 90th birthday.

Milly was born in New York City, New York on June 4, 1933. She was a young girl when the family set off across the country to settle in the Petaluma, California area. Her parents, Pauline Olufs Martens and Paul Martens chose this location as many of their friends from the Island of Fohr had made this area their home.