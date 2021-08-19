Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Milton Joseph Martini, Sr., graduated this Earthly life peacefully on August 5, 2021, after enduring several strokes at the age of 83.
Milton was born in San Francisco, California in the year 1938, the only child of Remo Dante and Rose Martini. He moved to Livermore, along with his high school sweetheart and wife, Judith (Plummer) Martini, where they established a loving home and resided in Livermore for 60+ years.
Together they raised three children; Sandy Guymon; Sharol Loureiro; and Milton Joseph Martini, Jr.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, his sweet wife, Judy, a year prior. We, as a family, are comforted to know that he is with her and many other celestial family members in the presence of God. Our Father is survived by his three children mentioned above; their spouses, Jesse Guymon; and Scott Loureiro; as well as his grandchildren; Cody Guymon (Laura); Chrissy York (Elliot); Brittney and Alexus Grant; Alex Loureiro; Justin and Katie Dillman; and great- grandchildren; Jack; Fiona; and Conway Guymon; as well as Angus and Calvin York; and Cora Dillman.
Also preceding him in death was the light of his life, granddaughter Kendra Marie, daughter of Sharol; and newborn grandson, Michael James Guymon, son of Jess and Sandy Guymon.
Milton worked for EG&G of San Ramon, and for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, satisfied and proud of his contributions to secure our country’s safety. He served willingly in the Naval Reserves, touring and serving in numerous far and distant countries.
His greatest love in life was his wife, Judy, and spending time with their children and grandchildren together. He put many miles on his vehicles and RV’s and campers, enjoying the great outdoors and the ocean as much as time allowed. He was active and happy boating, hunting and fishing with family members and any friend who would listen to his stories about “The one that got away.”
He captivated all those who would sit and listen by the campfire to his animated stories and tales, as well as his childhood songs. He played the piano and guitar, and the house we grew up in was lively and fun, and family time was filled with card games, board games and chess, and every holiday and birthday were celebrated in the biggest way. Milton loved the ocean and that same love spread to each member of his family. He could spend countless hours watching the ocean’s horizon and listening to the crashing sounds of the waves.
Dad was an excellent wood crafter, building furniture and rocking chairs for the great-grandchildren and birdhouses (with which he would birdwatch each and every day, enjoying every changing moment and bird species).
He loaded his own shotgun shells, lead Boy Scout Troops on outdoor adventures, including teaching the young men how to build their own kayaks. He was competitive in ALL aspects of life, and was a sure winner when the Pinewood Derby car race came about; entering (under his daughter’s name) a skillfully crafted, perfectly lead-weighted, shiny 49er’s car.
To his family and friends, he would do anything; lend a helping hand, loaning his tools here and there where needed, building and wood crafting; anything to bring a smile or a laugh to others. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and spent many years in service to others. We delight in our memories, and feel honored to call him our family.
His Italian roots ran strong, and his (sweet, strong) stubbornness to NOT live in a nursing home held out to the very end. He passed away a day before he was to enter a care facility. In his own words, he remained “The Champ.”
Our family is founded upon faith and we know that the passing of our loved dad, grandpa and great-grandpa “Is not an ending, yet a mere interruption, a temporary pause, that one day will seem small in comparison to the eternal joy awaiting us all.” (Dieter F. Uchtdorf)
A poem written by Ron Tranmer explains best our family’s feelings, entitled, “The Broken Chain.”
“We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our Family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.”
Another beautiful poem written by David M. Romano, “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me” gives us comfort, and to Dad’s friends whom he loved, we hope this brings you peace.
“When tomorrow starts without me, and I’m not there to see, If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me, I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we never got to say … when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, An Angel (Judy) called my name and took me by the hand ... and when I walked through Heaven’s Gate, I felt so much at home, when God looked down and smiled at me, from His great and golden throne, He said, “This is eternity, and all I’ve promised you. Today your life on Earth is past, but here it starts anew.”
Condolences may be sent to the family at guymonsfamily@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a cause both Judy and Milton supported generously.