Milton L. Grissom of Livermore, California passed away on July 19, 2023. He was 83 years old.
Milt was born on Jan. 9, 1940, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Milton and Vida Grissom. He was an only child. He grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico where his parents were employed and retired from the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He graduated from Los Alamos High School and the University of New Mexico (UNM). While in high school and college, Milt played football and baseball. At UNM he was a pitcher for the Lobos. He traveled to the Mountain West Conference and pitched to the likes of Sal Bando. He also played the guitar in a band. That love of music carried on throughout his life.
After receiving a degree in mechanical engineering at UNM, he was hired at Atomics International in Canoga Park, California. In 1967 he accepted a position at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). While there he earned his master's degree in mechanical engineering from San Jose State University.
While at LLNL, Milt held various positions related to our national defense including program managers, assistant associate director for planning, deputy division leader, LEDO, and after 36 years retiring from the laboratory as the manager of Site 300, the high explosives test site. Following retirement, he worked as a technical consultant for TechSource out of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Milt met Suzanne, his wife of 45 years, at LLNL in 1976. They were married on April 15, 1978. They combined their families, Monica and Kristin, and raised their girls in Pleasanton. Milt had a passion for country (Merle Haggard, George Jones, Ray Price) and bluegrass (Bill Monroe) music. His music collection is impressive. He also enjoyed G gauge model trains – always surrounding the Christmas tree and running them along the backyard deck.
He and Suzanne were members of the Ruby Hill Country Club and in retirement golfed their way through Hawaii as well as many other golfing destinations. Travels and cruises with friends rounded out their life and retirement years.
Milt is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughter Monica, stepdaughter Kristin (Todd), and grandsons Ryan (Amanda) and Brandon. A special thank you to the Avondale Villa Post Acute Care Facility in Livermore and Bridge Hospice in Walnut Creek for their compassion and excellent care during this very difficult time.
In accordance with Milt’s wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Paws in Need (Animal Welfare) P.O. Box 3436 San Ramon, California, (info@paws-in-need.org) 925-551-1877.