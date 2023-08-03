OBIT - Milton L. Grissom.jpg

Milton L. Grissom of Livermore, California passed away on July 19, 2023. He was 83 years old.

Milt was born on Jan. 9, 1940, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Milton and Vida Grissom. He was an only child. He grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico where his parents were employed and retired from the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He graduated from Los Alamos High School and the University of New Mexico (UNM). While in high school and college, Milt played football and baseball. At UNM he was a pitcher for the Lobos. He traveled to the Mountain West Conference and pitched to the likes of Sal Bando. He also played the guitar in a band. That love of music carried on throughout his life.