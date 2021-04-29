Merline passed away peacefully at the University of New Mexico, a month after a traffic accident left her working to get back on her feet.
She was the best mother, a loving wife, super grandmother, and a very special friend to many. We all loved her so very much. She is survived by daughters, Jennifer Meyer, Ann Parnigoni, and Kelly Boulware; son, Thomas Kempf; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at the Daniels Chapel, on Tuesday, April 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Latter-Day Saints Chapel, on Wednesday, April 28, at 2807 Cabezon Blvd., Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, at 11 a.m.