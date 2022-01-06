Moti Lal Baru (Moti) passed away at the Marin General Hospital at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the age of 83 years.
He was born in Fiji Islands on Oct. 3, 1938. He migrated to the United States of America in 1968 and lived in the Bay Area. Moti worked as a grounds man at the Sunol Golf Course. Later, he worked for the City of Livermore at the Springtown Golf Course and Las Positas Golf Course as a Senior Greenskeeper for 30 years.
He loved gardening and shared his home-grown vegetables with everyone. He had a God-gifted green thumb. He knew how to keep plants and grass green. Everyone enjoyed his generosity. He would ask his wife to cook food for the neighbors who were living alone and shared his home- made Indian curry dishes and roti (Indian Flour Tortillas). Moti enjoyed doing community work and served his Temple for 40 years. He enjoyed helping people. He would check on people just to see if they were OK because he had not seen them for days. His neighbors always counted on him whenever they needed help. He would be there with his white Ford truck along with his son.
He was a true environmentalist as he would advise people of the risks of chemicals. He loved drinking tea; while sipping tea, he enjoyed discussing current affairs. He also had a thirst for knowledge. He was not shy in asking about things that either were not clear to him, or he wanted to know and learn about. He was a quick learner and retained things very well.
Moti is survived by his wife Mahendar Kaur, son Paresh Lal (wife Sunita and daughters Sariya and Nirali) and son Sudesh Lal. His services will be held at Callaghan Mortuary on Jan. 6, 2022, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The Baru family invites all his friends to attend and be part of his last rights.