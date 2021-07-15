Longtime Livermore resident, and faithful husband to Sue, Mr. George Overturf passed away peacefully this July. His civic-minded and enterprising father of the same name was born in the 1890s, and his spritely mother (Nellie) was the youngest licensed teacher in Springfield, Illinois. In Nebraska, our George began a draftsman apprenticeship, but heeded the call to service in the Korean War. California 40th Medical DIV, 160th Battalion, from 1950, to 1952. He turned down sniper duty to serve as a MASH unit, camp electrician, just ten miles above the 38th parallel.
In 1955 he graduated as an electronics and electrical engineer from the University of Houston and fell in love with the girl next door (Sue). Sandia-Albuquerque hired him as a “Super Tech,” but in 1956 he transferred to Sandia-Livermore. Fifteen years later, he worked on the Glomar Explorer at Lockheed (a Howard Hughes venture). George’s career at G.E. broadened his knowledge of nuclear power reactors, where he built and rebuilt sophisticated detectors and calibration devices. In 1985, he retired from the Nicolet M.R. division of G.E.
George kept abreast of scientific advances and his home workshop was never dusty. George loved to trade stocks, and help others learn about the free market. In the 70s he taught as a Sunday school teacher and served as a deacon for the Livermore Trinity Baptist Church. George remained a staunch Christian throughout his life. He could restore, invent or repair anything, including the 100-year-old home. In retirement, he designed prototypes for Sandia, GE and Materials Data INC (MDI). He also authored two articles in “Machinist Magazine.” He consumed daily newspapers, absorbed hourly newscasts and gave spirited reports — a walking fountain of world events and living history.
He will live on in the echoes of his words and everything he touched, including his family and friends across America. He is sorely missed by his loving wife of 67 years, son George Overturf III (Carolyn); daughter Kay Gilbert (Richard); five grown grandchildren; Tiffany, Geoffrey, Chip, Jonathon and Danielle; three great-grandchildren; Audry, Cora and Jakob; and nieces and nephew Karen, Kathy, Susan and Gary.
Memorial donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders, and the Salvation Army.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Overturf family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.