Nan Kathleen Wood Davies, of Livermore, California and recently of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died peacefully with family at her side on April 3, 2022. She was 84.
Nan was born September 8, 1937, in Eugene, Oregon. Her mother, Alicia Katherine O’Donnell Wood, was an English teacher and her father, William Theodore Wood, was a lumberman and warehouseman.
After graduating from Eugene High School, she obtained her BA in music and her master's in mathematics from the University of Oregon. Upon graduation, she moved to California’s Bay Area and began work at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory, where she met her future husband, Walter Edward Davies. They were married on Dec. 28, 1963. Nan continued work at the “Rad Lab” until she became pregnant with their son, Walter Gerald, who was born in 1975. Daughter Bryn Kathleen was born in 1976. Nan continued as a full-time mom until the two kids were in grade school. Nan re-entered the workforce in the growing computer technology market of the mid- ‘80s. She eventually found her professional home at Wind River Systems of Alameda starting in 1990. Her primary responsibility was configuration management, reviewing and critiquing the software of her peers to integrate it into a cohesive whole. As WRS went on a buying spree, she travelled extensively to Scotland, Japan and points in-between integrating the software build systems of newly acquired companies with the systems she'd designed at headquarters. Her projects had her working extensively with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on pilotless transport aircraft for the military, such as the Boeing C-40, as well as the Mars Rover missions Sojourner and Opportunity. "We've cornered the market on Mars!", she liked to say. With market changes and Wind River shifting direction, her department was disbanded, and her time there came to an end in 2012. Nan subsequently retired from the workforce and devoted herself full-time to her community in Livermore, performing with the Livermore Amador Symphony as well as playing gigs around the Tri-Valley area with her woodwind group, Silverwinds. She also frequently performed and recorded with the Ohlone Wind Orchestra in Fremont. Nan was active in music all her life. She began with piano and flute in grade school, played with the Eugene Junior Symphony, and sang in the choir of the Episcopalian Church in Eugene. While at the University of Oregon, she played the part of Amahl in the operetta “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” She joined the Livermore Amador Symphony in 1964 and continued to play flute with them for over 50 years. She gave private flute lessons to many students in the Livermore area in the late ‘70s through the ‘80s, as well as running the Bay Flute Club from 1981 on.
Nan had a lifelong passion for cooking, sewing, reading, and travel. She was also very involved in supporting the local arts and music community, attending plays, concerts and art shows in the San Francisco area. She and Walter made frequent road trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and to various music and art shows throughout the West Coast and Southwest. After her husband Walter passed in 2020, she moved to Tennessee to be close to her daughter, Bryn and her family. Throughout her life, Nan was known for her kind and thoughtful presence. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children Walter Gerald (Meghan Newman) Davies and Bryn Kathleen Davies (Vince Neil) Ilagan; grandchildren Selah Isabella Davies, Elisheva Abagail Davies, Aurelio Walter Cornelius Ilagan and Naomi Kathleen Ilagan; her brother William Scott (Rosemary Sievers) Wood; her sister Alison Jean Wood Longley and many other relatives.
A celebration of Nan’s life will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall in Livermore, California on April 29 from 5-8 p.m.