Nancy Ann (Smith) Wicksten passed away with her family by her side on July 13, 2021, in Albany, Oregon, at the age of 86. Nancy was born in Indian Mound, Tennessee on September 1, 1934, the daughter of Marvin and Christine (Tippit) Smith. Nancy and her younger brother Tommy grew up in the rolling hills of middle Tennessee. Nancy’s family moved to Clarksville in the late 1940s, where she later graduated from Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay College. After the death of her father, Nancy worked in an attorney’s office, using her typing and shorthand skills to help support her family. One night she and her cousin Ellen went to a party where she met the love of her life, Leonard Wicksten, a young GI stationed at nearby Fort Campbell. Nancy and Leonard married in December of 1955. Nancy and Leonard were stationed in Augsburg, Germany, and her time there was one of the big adventures of her life. She tried skiing in the Alps, went to Oktoberfests, visited castles, made friends with German neighbors and she gave birth to two of her daughters. After returning to the states, they welcomed their third daughter in Livermore, California, where they continued to live for the next two decades. Nancy was an active member of the Presbyterian church, teaching Sunday school and serving as deacon. Nancy had a long career at the DMV, and when she was promoted to the Sacramento office as a legislative analyst, they relocated to Lodi. Nancy always loved cats, and she allowed one particular feral cat a place to nest in her garage each time the cat was expecting a litter. Nancy socialized each and every kitten, and she made sure that they all found good homes. She had a heart full of love for the innocents of the world. Nancy’s biggest joy in her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never tired of holding and rocking her grandbabies. Nancy was a constant in their lives, a place of safety, support and unwavering love. Her legendary Granny hugs will remain tangible memories for years to come. She loved watching the grandkids splash around in her swimming pool, and she was generous with her movie-night, popcorn-and-milkshake sleepovers. Although she was afflicted with multiple sclerosis, she handled her physical challenges with grace, always keeping a positive attitude and hoping for a cure someday. She found ways to stay mobile as long as she could, enjoying many summers on the Oregon Coast and going on Alaskan cruises. She took cross-country road trips to Tennessee with her daughters and grandchildren to visit family, and she had great fun planning stops along the way—beautiful deserts, mountains and caverns, cheesy roadside attractions, museums, regional historical sites—she was an adventurous travel companion. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her brother, and her husband. Her memory will continue to live in her three surviving daughters, Debbie Freeman (Eric) of Lodi, California; Lisa Egan (Carey) of Corvallis, Oregon; and Annette Fordyce (Kerry) of Nevada City, California; as well as her eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. A private celebration of her life will be held on August 21 in Lodi, California. Contributions can be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (aarda.org), 19176 Hall Road, Suite 130, Clinton Township, Michigan, 48038
featured
The Korean War and its veterans were recognized during a recent event held in Pleasanton. Organized by the Asian American High School Student Alliance, Pleasanton VFW Post 6298 and the Pleasanton American Legion Post 237, the event was marked…
Latest News
- Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- ‘Chesapeake Shores’: Meghan Ory & Robert Buckley on Their ‘Tracy-Hepburn’ Banter (VIDEO)
- ‘Doctor Who’: Jodie Whittaker & Chris Chibnall Are Leaving in 2022
- Leslie Davis chosen to succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and CEO of UPMC
- Emily Mortimer on the Ahead-of-Their-Time Women of ‘The Pursuit of Love’
- Rosie O’Donnell to Appear in Amazon’s Upcoming ‘A League of Their Own’ Series
- Jason Sudeikis Reveals How Foo Fighters Inspired ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2
- Ricky Martin had skin struggles as a teen