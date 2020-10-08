Nancy was born to Antone and Kathryn Barbaria on July 10, 1944, in Oakland - she was a lifetime resident.
She was a mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Nancy had two sons, Tony, who gave her Angie Margaret and Monica Nancy; and Billy, who gave her little Tony, Angie Nacho gave her three great granddaughters, Jessica, Bell, and Peanut Monica gave her two great grandsons, Erick and Anthony.
Nancy was employed by Alder’s Shoe Store and was loved by owners and customers. Nancy put love into her boys and worked hard to give them all they needed. Nancy was such a warm and shining light within this family and will be missed by many.
We will have small reminders of her bright and shining love for each one of us. She was always there to lend a helping hand. Our mother had two nicknames for her “Little Sparrow” and “Honey,” because she was so sweet. Thank you for showing us that love.
Nancy was always ready to share a pot of coffee and a hug with visitors.
Nancy is survived by brother, Bill Barbaria (Janis); sister, Amy Monroe (Ken,) her favorite sis; and brother, Bobby Clark (Teri) .
We want to thank Nacho Angie Correia Vasques for welcoming Nancy into their home. It was a 24/7 job and Angie, Nacho, Jess, Bell, Peanut all did it. The kids provided Nancy with pictures, coffee, school stories, gifts, hugs and so much more. A thank you to Raquel for bringing Nancy homemade food and visiting with her Carrie - she came whenever needed, she brought her mail, and cared for her cats. Stephanie provided Nancy with scriptors and talking about old times. Monica, you were so close by and always came to visit.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Correia family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.