Nancy Elizabeth (Gatter) Cutter lived a full and meaningful life prior to her passing on July 19, 2023. Nan was born on May 20, 1932, in Albany, California to Frank and Margaret Gatter. She grew up in San Leandro with her parents and sister Joan, who was only one and a half years younger. Joan and Nan were very close and had a lifelong friendship. They spent a great deal of time with their seven cousins, who were also close like siblings. While growing up, Nan received lessons in ballet, piano, and did Girl Scouts.
Nan met Fredrick Marshall Cutter while they were both at San Leandro High School. He would park his bike at her parents’ house and walk Nan to school. On April 1, 1951, they entered into a marriage that lasted over 72 years. The two had an inspiring love and a happy life. Throughout their lives, when the right music was playing, Nan and Fred lit up the room with their beautiful dancing. In their later years, Fred would refer to Nan as “his special gal” or “special lady” and “the love of his life.”
Nan and Fred made their home in Newark, California. Nan was one of the early employees at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She loved to share that she worked there before Fred, who spent most of his career in electronics at LLNL. After starting their family, Nancy became a full-time homemaker. Over the next seventeen years they would be blessed with six children.
Being outdoors was an important part of Nan’s life. She and Fred backpacked the entire John Muir Trail over numerous trips and backpacked extensively in the Sierra Nevada. Yosemite was a very special place for her family. They spent many summers at the family cabin in Foresta before it burned down. After the kids were grown, Nan and Fred traveled throughout North America in their travel-trailer and on cruises, with noteworthy visits to Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. Nan enjoyed bird watching and identifying wildflowers while hiking.
Nan had a keen mind and had many hobbies. As a girl, she used to enjoy gardening with her father, and this led to a lifelong passion. She also did beautiful cross-stitch and created art that was hung in the family home. If the Olympics or any figure skating was on, you could find Nan watching it and sharing about the athletes and their achievements. In their retirement years, she and Fred took daily walks and visited many coffee shops where they were known by name by the baristas.
As a couple, Nan and Fred had many enduring friendships. Their many friends and their families were very important to Nan, and she nurtured those relationships. Indeed, within their neighborhood and close families, she was dear to their children. She was even called “mom” by some of the friends that spent time with her family. The Cutter’s Christmas Eve open house was a tradition for many years and is one of the many fun ways Nan brought people together.
Those who knew Nan knew that her children and their families were the true center of her life. She was an attentive and caring parent, grandparent and great-grandparent. She is survived by her sister Joan (Doug) Mumma; husband Fred Cutter; children Scott (Pauline) Cutter; Cheri (Adriano) Salamanca; Sean (Katie) Cutter; Kurt (Beth) Cutter; Rick (Teresa) Cutter; daughter-in-law Terry (Bob) Langdon; 14 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She joins her son Clay Cutter who passed in 1990.
The family invites those who knew Nancy to join in a celebration of her life on Sept. 10 from 1-4p.m. at the Brookmeadow Clubhouse at 450 Charlotte Common in Livermore.