Nancy Elizabeth (Gatter) Cutter lived a full and meaningful life prior to her passing on July 19, 2023. Nan was born on May 20, 1932, in Albany, California to Frank and Margaret Gatter. She grew up in San Leandro with her parents and sister Joan, who was only one and a half years younger. Joan and Nan were very close and had a lifelong friendship. They spent a great deal of time with their seven cousins, who were also close like siblings. While growing up, Nan received lessons in ballet, piano, and did Girl Scouts.

Nan met Fredrick Marshall Cutter while they were both at San Leandro High School. He would park his bike at her parents’ house and walk Nan to school. On April 1, 1951, they entered into a marriage that lasted over 72 years. The two had an inspiring love and a happy life. Throughout their lives, when the right music was playing, Nan and Fred lit up the room with their beautiful dancing. In their later years, Fred would refer to Nan as “his special gal” or “special lady” and “the love of his life.”