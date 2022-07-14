Nancy Ann Flores Eastman, 71, of Oakland, California, Class of 1969, St. Elizabeth High Oakland, California. A longtime resident of Livermore, California passed away on Monday Feb. 7, 2022, surrounded by much love, comfort and family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Michael Jon Eastman and grandson Michael James Bepple.
She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Her son Michael Jon Eastman Jr. and Maria Mikey, Dylan. Her son David Andrew Eastman and wife Michelle, their son Mason and daughter Anya. Her son Christopher Matthew Eastman. Her daughter Tina Marjorie Eastman and Jeff Bepple, their sons Christopher and Michael-RIP and daughter Jessica and her son JJ Bepple. She is also survived by her siblings, Twinkie Flores Bradshaw, Tony Flores, Mio Flores and Mia Flores; and many loving nephews and nieces who loved her immensely.
She is also survived by her godson Timothy Clemons; and her god sisters Annette Oliveras, Sandra Martinez Heredia, Elizabeth Chong, Rebecca Fernandez, Flora Gamez, Annette Oropeza and Josefa Alvarado.
Nancy was deeply loved by her family, many cousins and friends, and anyone blessed to have known her. She was a passionate, faithful bingo player and was our dancing queen and always the life of the party. She enjoyed working many years for Walmart in Livermore, as well as it being her second home and her second family, and USPS West Oakland. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. For further details, please contact David Eastman at nancyeastman2022@yahoo.com.