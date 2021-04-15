Nancy Koslow was born in National City, California, as the first of four daughters to George and Marjorie Hill.
She grew up in Walnut Creek and graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School in 1970. She and the love of her life, Arnie, a New York native, met in 1973, when he was working in California and married the following year. They spent the beginning of their married life on the East coast for his work before settling in Massachusetts for a few years to start their family. They moved back to California, eventually settling in Livermore 35 years ago.
Nancy loved to hunt for antiques and to restore old furniture back to their former glory. She loved all things history and researching family genealogy. Family vacations included visiting National Monuments, points of American historical interest, as well as searching for old family records and homesteads.
Nancy ran a large daycare out of the family home, where she loved and helped raise many children for over 20 years, many whom she was still close with. She co-owned the Picket Fence Floral and Gifts in Pleasanton for a number of years. She was an interior designer her entire adult life and for a short time taught Floral Design at Livermore High School.
Nancy thrived having a busy house, full of family and friends. She valued tradition and loved hosting all the holidays, having her guests sitting around the dining room table with old China and crystal. Nancy genuinely cared for everyone she met and always made you feel special. She loved her family fiercely and cherished her close friendships.
Nancy is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Arnold “Arnie” Koslow. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Hill; daughter, Amanda, her husband Mario Martinez; daughter, Melanie, her partner Darryl Gray; grandchildren, Brittany (fiancé Richard Wevill), and Dylan and her special boy Logan; sisters, Linda Duncan, Susan Richardson, and Kathy Dunn (husband Dale Dunn); her beloved nieces, Allison, Melissa, Nicole, Meghan, Kaitlin, and Chelsea; and nephews, Matthew, Benjamin, Jacob, and Alton; as well as dozens of extended family and wonderful friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 16, at Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Koslow family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.