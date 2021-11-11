Nancy Loretta Orr McGowan Spence was 84 and died peacefully at Banner Hospital in Sun City West, Arizonia on Oct. 23, 2021 of heart failure.
Nancy was born in Pueblo, Colorado on Sept. 12, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorsey “Verd” Orr and Dorothy Loretta Bunnell Orr; husband Kirk Mac McGowan; husband Howard “Bud” Clinton Spence; father-in-law Vernon “Mac” McGowan; mother-in-law Hildred “Hilly” Kirkpatrick McGowan; and brother Howard Dorsey Orr.
She’s survived by her three children; Marjo Lynn McGowan Brough and Robert “Bob” Louis Brough, Jr. of Surprise, Arizona; Kirk “Mark” McGowan and Sheryl Louise Ekstrom McGowan of Sonora, California; and Jay Dee McGowan of Sonora. She is also survived by; brother Verd “Alden” Orr; sister Linda Lucille Orr Outhier and Louis “Corky” L. Outhier, Jr.; sister-in-law Karen Sue McGowan Nellis and Walter Edward Nellis; sister-in-law Marilyn Elizabeth Laporte Orr; and daughter-in law Paula Jean Reed McGowan.
Nancy was blessed to have 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with many sweet nieces, nephews and cousins. She was very generous and thoughtful to give each of her loved one's special cards and gifts for every holiday.
She was a 1955 graduate of Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado. Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Kirk Mac McGowan. After graduation, they traveled to many PRCA rodeos. During this time their two children Marjo McGowan Brough and Kirk “Mark” McGowan were born. They lived in Grand Canyon, moved to Moab, Utah where they had another son, Jay Dee McGowan. They then moved to Livermore, California in 1963, which was their long-term home through 2020. Nancy lost Kirk McGowan in 1972 in a car accident and raised her three children amazingly herself. Greatest Mom in the World!
Nancy retired from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as an administrative specialist in 2002. She held many positions in the Livermore Valley Unified School District and also graduated from the Livermore Citizens Police Academy and helped with banquets and meetings for the police officers.
Nancy attended Celebration Church for 49 years in Livermore, California. She was the best and sweetest prayer warrior there was. She would pray for you anytime anywhere. Nancy loved traveling with her many dear church friends and family.
Nancy had lots of energy, her heart was full of love for Jesus, joy, fun and would do anything for her many friends and family. Doing for others made her very happy and she was glad to help in any way.
Share your stories of remembrance on Dec. 21, 2021 at noon at Celebration Church, 1135 Bluebell Drive, Livermore, California.
Reception to follow at Clubhouse at Las Positas, 915 Clubhouse Dr., Livermore, California from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the following: Celebration Church or National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences and pictures may be sent to SurpriseFuneralCare.com