Nancy Sue Morrow was born in Quincy, California, to Earl and Vie Morrow, on Nov. 3, 1933, the youngest of six girls. A brother was added years later.
She was the pitcher on the baseball team and played the bass drum in the marching band. She married David R. Strong, Jr. of Crescent Mills, California, in 1951. Together, they had three children, Linda, Dennis and Brad, settling in the area and eventually in the Bay Area.
In 1979, she remarried Charles Stites, settling in Arroyo Grande, California. She moved to Livermore in 2019 to be closer to her children.
She was predeceased by her parents; four sisters; her husband; and son, Dennis. She is survived by her children (spouse), Linda (David) Timmons; (Kim) Strong; and Brad (Kim) Strong. Her seven grandchildren surviving are Renee Dangler, Angie Bolla, Jon Timmons, Jessica Garcia, Robert Strong, Billy Strong and Kyle Strong. She had 10 great grandchildren. She leaves behind her sister, Margaret; and brother, Mike; and several nieces and nephews; as well as several Stites relatives and many friends.
She was well taken care of during her last year of life by the staff at Rosewood Watermark with assistance by Hope Hospice. She will be remembered as a woman who was handed great challenges and met them with determination, strength, and humor.
She started working as a teller in 1959, after passing the interview and math test (2+2=4) at a time when most women stayed at home. After 25 years, she retired as an escrow officer, having worked in California, Arizona, and Hawaii. She loved being outside in nature, in pine forests, at the beach and in her flower garden. She was a friend to many and always willing to help others in her world. Our motto we shared was "One Day At A Time." Love you, Mom, Grandma, and Greatest Grandma.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2021. Please email lindactimmons11@yahoo.com for details.