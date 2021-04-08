Naomi Webster, a resident of Livermore for more than 65 years, unexpectedly passed on Friday, March 26, due to heart complications.
Naomi was born on June 11, 1927, in Greenville, Utah, as one of five children to William "Ross" Calvert and Mary Lapreal Atkin Calvert. Meeting on a blind date in Berkeley, Naomi met Charles H. Webster (deceased 2013) and the two would elope to Carson City, Nevada, and be married for 65 years.
Naomi and Charles had two children, a son, Calvert, and a daughter, Rebecca. In addition to being a wife and raising her family, Naomi worked as a bookkeeper for Wells Fargo Bank in Livermore for 36 years. After retirement, she began a new hobby of golf and that passion lasted well into her 80s, rain or shine. She was also very active in the community volunteering at the Livermore Public Library, Valley Care Hospital, and The Symphony Guild or playing Bridge three times a week at the Community Center. She also attended weekly service at the Livermore Presbyterian Church for 50 years.
Naomi is survived by her son, Calvert Webster, and daughter, Rebecca Webster, as well as daughter-in-law Peggy Webster. She is also survived by her two brothers, Robert Calvert of Aurora, Colorado, and David Calvert of Scottsdale, Arizona. Sisters Garnetta and Mary Jane preceded her in death. At her request, there will be no services. Donations may be sent in her name to East Bay SPCA, 8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621, (925) 479-9670.
You will be in our hearts forever, Mom, and missed every minute of every day.