Nathan Riggin, 50, beloved son of Lance (dec.) and Ruth Riggin, of Livermore, passed away in Santa Cruz, California, on Nov. 23, 2020.
He leaves behind his brother, Mitch (Korina) Riggin of San Pedro, California, and his sister Rachel Riggin (aka RayRay) of San Francisco. Nathan’s grandparents were Carl and Treva Riggin of Muncie, Indiana, and Max and June Smith of Brook, Indiana. He leaves behind many loving cousins, aunts and uncles, most in the Indiana area.
Nathan graduated from Del Valle High School in Danville, California, and attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Nathan was a builder, fixer, inveterate tinkerer, someone who could sculpt something unique out of someone else’s discards. He helped remodel countless houses and was a staunch proponent of the tiny home movement. He always had to have a project going - building the next biggest, best boom box, building bikes from the frame up, foraging for each piece.
He was bright, funny, inquisitive, passionate and vocal about the injustices and inequities he saw in the world. He was quick to give a hug or enthusiastic dance. Tragically, like too many before him, Nathan succumbed to drug addiction, despite our many attempts to change the trajectory. Nathan was truly a gentle soul. We are heartbroken, and we mourn the creative man he was and what could have been.
Burial was officiated by Rev. Kim Risedorph of San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church of Alamo, California, and Rev. Linda Dew-Hiersoux of The Table United Methodist Church of Sacramento, California. Thank you, dear ladies!
Arrangements were handled by Wilson and Krazter Chapel of San Ramon Valley, Danville, California. A celebration and memorial will be held at a later date at San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church in Alamo, California.