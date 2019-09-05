Neal Peter Hunt

Neal Hunt, my love, my husband and best friend, went home to be with the lord on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Neal was born in Flushing, N.Y., on May 17, 1932, as the youngest of six children. He went on to serve our country for active duty as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War, and completed his tour with the rank of sergeant.
He went on to open his own roofing business and enjoyed his life spending time with family, traveling the country, visiting national monuments, cooking and having his morning coffee. He was a proud dog owner through and through.
Neal was a loving father and grandfather. He will be missed but will always live on in our memories.
He is survived by his
loving wife Barbara; his four
children: Frank, Kathleen, Eric and Christopher; and his many grandchildren.
A very proud veteran and patriot, Semper Fidelis.
“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don't have that problem.”
– Ronald Reagan
Services are being held at Callaghan Mortuary on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m.