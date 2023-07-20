Neil passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 78. He was a resident of Livermore for over 50 years.
Neil, or Nip as he was known by his family and friends, was born and raised in Hayward, California. He graduated from Tennyson High School in 1962 and enlisted in the Navy that same year. Upon completion of courses at three of the Navy's Nuclear Power schools he served aboard a nuclear submarine. After his discharge from the Navy in 1966 he began his career with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. 1966 was also the year he married his high school sweetheart Patty Beatty. They were married for 56 years.
In 1978 Neil appeared on the cover of American Ceramic Society Bulletin and in an article in Popular Mechanics as well as numerous Bay Area newspapers for work he performed on building a cylinder of porcelain rings sandwiched together with cooper rings. At the time the cylinder was the largest object ever joined by active metal brazing and was used as part of an electron accelerator that was under construction at the Laboratory.
Neil was very active in sports, playing soccer, softball, volleyball and bowling. He also enjoyed refereeing high school and junior college soccer games.
In 2004 he retired from Lawrence Livermore Laboratory after 38 years. In retirement he loved spending time at Lund's little log cabin in the redwoods.
He is survived by his wife Patty and his two daughters Georgia (Kevin), Christy (Mark) and by four grandchildren Tristan, Hannah, Valeri and Conor. He is also survived by his brother Dan (Cheri) Lund.
Neil will remain forever in our hearts and memories.
The family will celebrate his life with a private ceremony at the family cabin.