OBIT - Neil Lund .jpg

Neil passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 78. He was a resident of Livermore for over 50 years.

Neil, or Nip as he was known by his family and friends, was born and raised in Hayward, California. He graduated from Tennyson High School in 1962 and enlisted in the Navy that same year. Upon completion of courses at three of the Navy's Nuclear Power schools he served aboard a nuclear submarine. After his discharge from the Navy in 1966 he began his career with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. 1966 was also the year he married his high school sweetheart Patty Beatty. They were married for 56 years.