Nellie Sue Breazeale, age 87, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Nellie was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Sixmile, South Carolina to William and Ethel Arnold. Nellie and her husband George moved to Livermore in the mid-sixties.
First and foremost, Nellie was a loving mother to her kids. She worked at various jobs in Livermore including The Donut Wheel, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). She retired as a security chaperone at LLNL. Her passion in life was her family. She was always quick to tell how proud she was of her children. Nellie loved to tell stories from her childhood in South Carolina and of her beloved children. Nellie was loved by many, and she will be greatly missed.
Nellie is preceded in death by her husband George. Nellie is survived by her sisters Shirley and Martha, her children Linda, Ben, Brian and his wife Carol, Tracy and her husband Jim, Wally and his wife Lisa; grandchildren Stephanie, Jennifer, Hope, Davlin, Austyn, Jadyn, Kayla, Kaite, Kaycee, Matthew, Kelly, Carlee, Lauren, Ivie, and several beautiful great-grandchildren. A celebration of Nellie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the home of Wally and Lisa, 846 South K St., Livermore, California, 94550.