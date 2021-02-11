Carlton Nelson Fletcher, a long-time resident of Livermore, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the age of 97.
Known as Nelson or Nels, he is survived by his son, Robert Nelson Fletcher; his wife, Tish Fletcher; his daughter-in-law, Linda Fletcher; his grand-daughter and her husband, Betsy and Brett Kelly, and their children Rose (age 5) and Fergus (age 7). He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Fletcher; and his son, Richard Fletcher.
Nels was born in Colusa, California, on April 13, 1923, to his parents, Dwight and Elizabeth Fletcher. He went to grade school in Oakland before moving to Livermore at the age of 10. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1940, where he played football and baseball. After high school, Nels attended San Jose State College.
In 1942, he enlisted in the Navy, where he trained as a fighter pilot. Following flight school, he opted for the Marine Corps and piloted Corsairs off of air craft carriers. Recalled to the Korean War, he was one of the first to fly helicopters, and flew many nighttime missions to rescue injured servicemen. For his actions, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Between the wars, Nels met his future wife, Betty Sills, while attending San Jose State. Nels and Betty were married in 1948 and had two sons, Rich and Rob, who were only 18 months apart.
Growing up on College Avenue next to the county firehouse, the boys were either hanging out at the firehouse or playing in Mocho Creek.
In the ‘50s. Nels started and grew his own successful business, C.N. Fletcher Co., as a general contractor and built many custom houses in and around Livermore. In the mid-60s, he opened a sporting goods store in downtown Livermore, known as the Team Shop and later as Fletcher’s Team and Ski. The store had a loyal following and employed many local youths over the years.
His experience in the retail business created many long-lasting friendships and provided lots of fond memories for Nels.
In later life, Nels enjoyed traveling around the world with Betty and hosting gatherings at home. Nelson and Betty were both avid golfers took frequent golfing excursions with friends. One of his most impressive talents was in rose gardening. In his yard, he grew many gorgeous varieties and those of us who were lucky always left the Fletcher home with a bouquet.
Nelson was warm and straightforward, fun to talk to and good at everything he set his mind to. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His children and grandchildren were the recipients of unwavering support. Many of us who were impacted by his life will go on remembering him with great love and respect.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned. Rest in peace, Nels.