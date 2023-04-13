Nonila “Nancy” Duenas passed away at the age of 92 on March 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1930, to Secundino and Frances Gonzalez in Jackson, California. After graduating from Jackson High School, she moved to the Bay Area where she met and married Juan Duenas.
Nancy’s most important job was being a mother and grandmother. She also worked as an interpreter at the East Oakland Family Health Center and as a secretary at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. She sang in the church choir and worked endlessly caring for her family. She was a devout Catholic and loved the traditional Latin Mass. Her favorite pastimes were reading, cooking, and family vacations to Disneyland and the casinos. Her greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Juan Duenas, her parents and her siblings, Dino, Olympia and Dario Gonzalez and Rose Mora; her daughter Mary Catherine, and her grandson Michael. She is survived by her children John (Lucy), Jean, Vicki, Liz (Rick), Ellen, Teri, Maggie (Carl) and Paula (Bob), her fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. She loved and was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at Callaghan Mortuary, Livermore California on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Oakland on Friday, April 14, 2013, at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Oakland, California.
