Norabelle Anna (Brinsky) Wilt, 80, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. She grew up in South Sacramento, where she started teaching dance at the age of 12 at the city Park Department. She continued teaching dance at the Livermore Recreation Center after moving to Livermore in 1961. Nora attended night school at Chabot College while raising three children. After received her AA degree, she began working as a computer analyst at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. After retiring in 1993, she formed “Wilt’s Western Dance,” where she taught line dancing to students across California. She also published three books on dance. Nora enjoyed traveling, especially exploring the Western U.S., and loved meeting new people and finding bargains along the way. She moved to Elk Grove, California, in 2012 to be closer to family as she began dealing with the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Nora was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Norabelle Brinksy; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Joyce Brinsky; and a nephew, David Brinsky.
She is survived by her children, Ricky (Janice) Wilt, Terryl Haubert, and Dane (Diana) Wilt; grandchildren Beverly and Benjamin Wilt, Darrin, Kyle (Jerra), and Mitchell Haubert, Grayson (Ariana) and Tiana Wilt; great grandchildren, Kaysen and Kruz Haubert; brothers Bud (Gail) Brinsky, John (Patty) Brinsky; nephews and nieces Robert, Joy, Kay, Linda, Jennifer and Wyatt; and good friend and ex-husband Malcolm Wilt.
At Nora’s request, no services will be held. She preferred that everyone just turn on some music and dance!