Norman Jess Manha, 77, a longtime Livermore resident, surrounded by his family, left for his eternal home on April 2, 2021.
He was born in Oakland, to Norman and Lillian Manha, of San Lorenzo. Norm was raised in San Lorenzo and graduated from Arroyo High School in 1961. He met the love of his life, Gerry, at Larwin Construction Co. in 1978. Gerry was a widow with five children. That did not stop Norm from asking her to marry him. They had a blended family with Gerry’s five and his one child. They were married Nov. 2, 1980, and said to have had only one disagreement in the 40 years they were married.
Throughout his life, Norm had many hobbies that he enjoyed, including fishing, photography, woodworking, and model building. He loved new technology, his favorite gift always being a Best Buy gift card. He retired Nov. 3, 2018, from Orchard Supply Hardware, where he worked for over 20 years. He was the best husband and the best father.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gerry Manha; son, Michael Ramos (Judy); daughter Sandy DiFiglia (Marc); daughter-in-law Dana Azevedo (Mark); daughter, Laurie Carter (Vince); daughter, Katherine Eakle (Clint); son, Anthony Manha (Odnoo); 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Manha, Phyllis Miller (Darell), Jackie Heise, and Peggy Holt; brother-In-law, Fred Sator; and his faithful Chihuahua, “Honey. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lillian Manha; his brother, Richard Manha; his son, Danny Ramos; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Mildred Wilson; sister-in-law, Janice Sator; brother-in-law, Thomas Heise; and his grandson, Brett Velarde.
A rosary will be held at Callaghan Mortuary on April 12, at noon, and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church on april 13, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite charity.