Nort Croft passed away peacefully at his home in Ashland, Oregon on Nov. 15, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Croft; daughter Leslie Bras of Pleasanton; daughter Tracey Abernathy of Sacramento; son Jason Croft of Ashland; son-in-law John Abernathy of Sacramento and daughter-in-law Alicia Croft of Ashland; five grandchildren, Lilly, Logan, Brennen, Carter and Caden.
Nort was born in Vallejo, California but grew up in Wauwatosa, Michigan until the age of 14 when his family moved to San Mateo, California. After receiving an MBA, he worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in various administrative and then management positions in Human Resources, with a short stint as the Human Resources Manager at the Berkeley Lab. Nort was a gentle soul who lived his life with integrity. He had a quick wit, a twinkle in his eye and his "joie de vivre" added to his charm. He was forever grateful for what he had, loved sharing time with family and friends, and was loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.