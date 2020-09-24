Oliver Thomas Martin passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, at age 90, in Castro Valley.
He was known as “Tom” to his family and friends and as “Ollie” to his work colleagues. He is survived by his wife, Doris, and sons, Philip and Kenneth.
Tom and family lived in Livermore during his 31-year career with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, from where he retired in 1987 as a senior technologist. Tom was an Army veteran and served for over 20 years in the Army Reserve, retiring in 1989 as a staff sergeant with the 481st Heavy Boat Company.
Tom was a nature enthusiast and a long-time member of the Sierra Club. He was an avid backpacker, mainly in the Sierras, but he even backpacked in the Swiss Alps one year. Tom also loved hiking, running and bicycling. After his retirement, he and Doris moved to Castro Valley where he started hiking at nearby Lake Chabot. He was a trail safety patrol volunteer with the East Bay Regional Park District for more than 20 years.
Tom lived life to the fullest, supported environmental organizations and always encouraged everyone he met to enjoy the great outdoors. His spirit lives on.