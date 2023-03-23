Oralia "Willie" Eskew, longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 16, 2023, at the age of 93.
The Rosary will be held at Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore, California. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.; viewing 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Church 458 Maple St., Livermore, California on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, 3885 East Ave., Livermore, California.
Willie is survived by her seven children: Kathy (Angel) Chavez, Elaine Soto, Mickie Garcia, Carmen (Eddie) Naval, Christine Garcia, Margaret (Mike) Perry, and Willy Joe Garcia. Willie is preceded in death by her son, Paul Garcia, her daughter, Anita Shuman and her long-time love Bruce Orcutt. Willie was loved by her nine children, 35 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren and 41 great-great-grandchildren and many more family and friends.
Willie loved music, dancing, shopping, socializing, and drinking screwdrivers and wine coolers. Being surrounded by her family and friends was the joy of her life. Her smile, her beauty, her sophistication and her love will be dearly missed by all.
