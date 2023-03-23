OBIT - Oralia Eskew.jpg

Oralia "Willie" Eskew, longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 16, 2023, at the age of 93.

The Rosary will be held at Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore, California. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.; viewing 4 to 8:30 p.m.