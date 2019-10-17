On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, Oscar Castillo Fermin, a longtime resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 63. Diagnosed in 2016, Oscar fought a long and brave battle with cancer during the last four years of his life.
Oscar was born on April 1, 1956, to Benjamin and Magdalena Fermin in the Philippines. He immigrated to America with the rest of the Fermin family in 1973 when he was 17 years old. After moving to Livermore, he enrolled at Granada High School and joined their basketball team. He continued to show his love for basketball throughout his life as an avid Warriors fan.
In 1974, he graduated from Granada High School and joined the U.S. Army. Stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, he served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic for two years. He enjoyed spending any free time he had there playing volleyball. Oscar always spoke of his time in the Army with pride, encouraging others to serve their country as well.
After returning to Livermore from San Antonio, Oscar began his career as an Assembly Technician at Xerox, eventually becoming an ATM Technician at Bank of America and later holding the same position at Diebold. He was a dedicated and hardworking lead technician, working plenty of on-call hours while travelling all over the San Francisco Bay Area.
Oscar will always be remembered for his loving, generous and easygoing nature. He was loyally devoted to those he loved most, especially his family. Even while battling cancer, he rarely missed the chance to attend a family gathering or a Warriors game. After coming home from work, he loved meeting up with friends to go bowling and play pool. Oscar was an excellent bowler. From 1981 to 1982, he held the title of Mixed League Champion from the American Bowling Congress. He continued to bring home trophies from participating in several bowling tournaments.
Oscar also had a love of good stand-up comedy and talented blues musicians. He happily introduced one of his nieces to Richard Pryor and musical artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan. On Saturdays, he enjoyed going to the Farmers Market in Stockton, Calif. A talented cook, he was particularly adept at creating tasty dishes with Filipino and/or Mexican influences. He could regularly be found in his kitchen, patiently simmering his special (and secret) recipe of menudo for hours before sharing a big pot of it with his family.
Oscar was predeceased by his father, Benjamin Fermin. He is survived by his mother, Magdalena Fermin, his five brothers (Nestor, Daniel, Jaime, Rommel and Alex Fermin), and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Oscar will be buried with military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2019. His Memorial and Celebration of Life will follow the day after, on Oct. 29, 2019, starting at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore at 1 p.m. For more information, please visit www.rememberingoscar.com.
