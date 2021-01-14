Pamela Blackmun Degough-Wheeler passed away on Jan 4, 2021, with her husband, Stanley Wheeler, at her bedside.
Pam was born in Merced, California, in November 1939, to Harold and Mary Blackmun, of Chowchilla. Her father was the local dentist, and her mother was a homemaker. Chowchilla was very small at the time of her birth, with a population of 1,900.
She graduated from Chowchilla High School in 1957 and went to Fresno State College for a year after high school. She met her future husband, Jimmie Degough, at a homecoming dance the following year. They were married in 1958. They both continued to go to college in Fresno after their marriage.
Their first daughter, Rebecca, was born in Fresno. Jimmie’s work took them to Dos Palos, where their second daughter, Nora Ellen, was born. She had her third daughter, Suzanna, while residing in Chowchilla. They moved to Livermore in January 1963, and Jimmie started working at Lawrence Livermore Lab.
When her girls all had started school, Pam went back to school to become an R.N. She graduated from Chabot College in June 1971. She worked for two years at the Livermore Veteran’s Hospital, then transferred to Valley Memorial Hospital. She worked there for 22 years, retiring in 1997.
Jimmie passed away in 1995, so Pam did a lot of traveling with the SIRS (Sons in Retirement.) On a New Years’ trip on the Mississippi River in 2001, she met this very nice man, Stanley Wheeler, who came on the trip with his brother and sister-in-law. They got to know each other and found out they had a lot in common, having both grown up in the San Joaquin Valley only 30 miles from each other. They eventually married in April, 2003 and continuing on traveling throughout the Western Hemisphere and Europe.
Pam is survived by her husband, Stanley; daughters, Becky, Ellie, and Suzy; granddaughters, Kelly Smith, Lynda-Jo Wheeler, and Ella-May Wheeler; grandsons, Brandon James, Adam DeGough, Kevin Egli, and Spencer Egli; and stepchildren, Stacy Wheeler and Joel Wheeler