On March 30, 2023, Pamela Eleanor Anderson Hundal, 64, joined her Savior in Heaven after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Pam was an eternal optimist who tenaciously tackled each day and dared to pursue even the loftiest of dreams. With her endearing kindness, humble nature and zest for life, she left an indelible mark on all those fortunate enough to cross paths with her.
When she wasn’t working in the family restaurant business alongside her team and pals from Carl’s Jr., Jamba and Pieology, she was journeying around the globe (along with dozens of others she brought along!), leading Bible studies, caring for her grandchildren, organizing conferences and events, concocting delectable dishes, hosting people at home, educating people about Noah’s Ark, Israel and dinosaurs, or engaging in a game of Scrabble or Words With Friends.
Growing up with a simple life on an orange ranch in the heart of California, she never took for granted all the remarkable experiences and opportunities that life presented her over the years. She and Daljit married in 1978 and moved their family to Livermore in 1985, where they would plant roots and remain throughout the rest of her life. She was an active member of Cedar Grove Community Church and more recently, Valley Community Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and previously served on the Livermore Downtown Board. She loved to support many charities, including Shepherd’s Gate, Next Step, USA Cares and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
She was a shining ray of God’s light to everyone who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by so many, but especially her closest family: husband Daljit, daughter Tara with son-in-law Jason; son Steven and his wife Shannon as well the grandchildren whom she adored; Zachary, Zoe, Eli and Dylan. Mother, Nancy, sister, Karen and cousin, Tammie. She joined many friends and family in heaven including her father, Robert and sister, Cathy.
A celebration of life will be held on May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Valley Community Church in Pleasanton (4555 Del Valle Parkway). In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fund to create a business scholarship for a graduate of Shepherd’s Gate, donate at Shepherdsgate.org.