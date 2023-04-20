OBIT - Pamela Elinore Anderson Hundal.png

On March 30, 2023, Pamela Eleanor Anderson Hundal, 64, joined her Savior in Heaven after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Pam was an eternal optimist who tenaciously tackled each day and dared to pursue even the loftiest of dreams. With her endearing kindness, humble nature and zest for life, she left an indelible mark on all those fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

When she wasn’t working in the family restaurant business alongside her team and pals from Carl’s Jr., Jamba and Pieology, she was journeying around the globe (along with dozens of others she brought along!), leading Bible studies, caring for her grandchildren, organizing conferences and events, concocting delectable dishes, hosting people at home, educating people about Noah’s Ark, Israel and dinosaurs, or engaging in a game of Scrabble or Words With Friends.