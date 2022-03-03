Pamela Joyce Kelley, of Livermore, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022. She was 83.
Pamela was born on Aug. 17, 1938, to LeRoi and Sigrid Tornberg in Attleboro, Massachusetts. She had two older brothers. Pamela grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts and later Stamford, Connecticut, where she graduated from secretarial school as a junior in high school. Pamela graduated from Stamford High in 1957. After high school, Pamela traveled to Anchorage, Alaska to visit her brother Bruce who served in the U.S. Airforce. There she met Kendall Kelley. Kendall and Pamela were married in Anchorage on July 12, 1957. Kendall and Pamela settled on the Airforce base in Roswell, New Mexico. Then, Kendall’s new job took them to Albuquerque, where their children Steven (1958) and Kimberly (1961) were born. They later moved to Fremont, then Chico, California where their daughter, Robin (1974) was born. Work brought them to Pleasanton, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. During these years, Pamela worked as a travel agent. They ultimately came back to California in 1991. They settled in Pleasanton and became residents of Livermore in 2015.
Pamela enjoyed playing golf at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton as a member of the “Castlettes.” She loved traveling, birdwatching, and enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Pamela had a spry smile and was so much fun to be around.
Pamela was predeceased by her parents and eldest brother Bob. Pamela is survived by her husband Kendall, son Steven Kelley of Sacramento, daughters Kimberly Callon (husband Douglas) and Robin Worth (husband Shawn) of Livermore, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother Bruce (wife Jo Ann) of Houston, Alaska.
Pamela will be laid to rest at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research is appreciated.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Kelley family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com