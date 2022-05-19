Pamela L. Rose

Pam Rose, 60 years old, peacefully passed away at home in Discovery Bay from complications due to melanoma. Pam was born in San Jose to DeWitt Ault and Lilly Ault and was raised in Pleasanton where she attended Foothill High School and was on the swim team and played clarinet in the marching band.
She loved boating and related water sports and met her husband Mike while attending a Fun and Sun Waterski Club event. She excelled as an administrator in the construction industry, working for firms such as Callahan Pense, Clark Construction, Nibbi Brothers, Ryan Associates and ADI in San Francisco and in the East Bay.
But her love was fine wine, and she quickly became a respected member of the Livermore wine community, first volunteering for Eckert Estates Winery and then working at The Lineage Wine Collection (The Steven Kent Winery) for the past 10 years. She was adored by friends and coworkers for her engaging smile and great sense of humor. She will surely be missed by all who knew her.
Pam is survived by her husband, Mike Rose, uncle Richard Ault, brother Doug (Sue) Ault, nieces Melanie (Todd) Lindgren, Kelle (Greg) Hutter and Amanda (Danny) Haberman, brother-in-law’s Mark (Robin) Rose and Scott (Angie) Rose, Mike’s daughters Christina (Nick) Nichols and Caroline Nelson and grandsons Nicky and Liam Nichols and Wyatt Gormican.
With credit due to Mike’s daughter, Christina, Pam had been vehemently pursuing a mostly whole-food, plant-based diet over the past few years to promote good health and increase her longevity, citing Dr. Michael Gregor’s How Not to Die books and the PLANTSTRONG vegan lifestyle, eventually hoping it might reverse some of the ravages of her melanoma. With this in mind, memorial contributions may be made to NutritionFacts.org.
A celebration of life will be held at The Lineage Wine Collection, 5443 Tesla Road, Livermore, California on Sunday June 5, at noon.