Pat Mann, a valued contributor to Livermore’s political and cultural development, died Oct. 28, 2021 after a year-long decline.
Patricia Ann Barraclough was born in Tacoma, Washington on November 11, 1930. Her parents, Marion (Hughes) and Jordan Barraclough, raised their only child in San Diego and South Pasadena. Pat attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She then moved to the Bay Area after receiving a scholarship to study psychology at Mills College, where she received her MA degree. While working at Juvenile Hall in Oakland, Pat met her future husband, Lloyd Mann, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, on a ski trip with mutual friends. After marrying Lloyd in a ceremony at the Mills College Chapel, Pat relocated to Livermore in 1959, where she lived the rest of her life.
Pat, a sickly child who was not expected to survive to adulthood, lived an active life until a stroke disabled her in 2020. She put her 90 years to good use, raising a loving family, participating actively in local politics, volunteering many hours with local organizations and creating a native plant oasis on the family’s two-acre property south of Livermore. Pat worked for many years at Parental Stress Service (now Family Paths), starting as a volunteer on the phone hotlines before being hired as a supervisor.
She was a lifelong supporter of women’s rights and organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She filled many roles with the local AAUW branch and the Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild, including terms as president of both organizations. In 1997, AAUW acknowledged Pat’s contributions with the establishment of the Patricia Mann Research and Projects Endowment. Pat wrote, “The endowment is a legacy I shall treasure all my life.” Throughout her life Pat worked hard, and as she said in her last year, “I enjoyed it!” She lived quietly and ethically, always striving to improve herself, to make a positive impression on others, and to follow her own simple, firm principles.
When she joined the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2020, she wrote in her application, “Should all folks try to live by accepted moral and ethical standards? Are we not a stronger nation when we do?” After a lifetime of caring selflessly for others, Pat fully appreciated the care she received after the stroke from the wonderful family she had nurtured. She spent many enjoyable hours resting in the sun, enjoying home-cooked meals, visiting her beloved Sycamore Grove Park, and attending her grandson’s wedding. She even attended two concerts at the Bankhead Theater, which she and Lloyd supported and where they have a memorial tile in the courtyard.
Pat was predeceased by Lloyd, her husband of 52 years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Martha (Sam), Lorraine (Victor) and Doug (Tamy), grandchildren Rafael, Isaac, Sarah, and Nick, and great-grandchildren Cypress and Ziya. The family is grateful to Pat’s many friends for enriching her life, and to Zakia Hazrati of Zakia’s Comfort Home Care for coordinating care support in Pat’s final months.
Donations to your favorite local charity in Pat’s name are welcome. In lieu of a large memorial gathering, the family invites Pat’s friends to visit with us in small, safe groups to share tea and memories of her. Please contact the family at grandmamann@yahoo.com to schedule a visit.