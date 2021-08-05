Patricia (Tricia) passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband Steve; father Jim Newman; mother Charlotte Newman; brother Jon Newman; nephews James Cummings and Luke Nincioni; nieces Lily Cummings, Kayla and Julie Nincioni; mother-in-law Barbara Nincioni; father-in-law Rinaldo Nincioni; brother-in-law Gino Nincioni and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Tricia's medical career began at Hacienda Care Center as a licensed vocational nurse followed by working for doctors Schwartz and Blackwell and caring for Jeremey Schwartz (son of Dr Jerrold and Nonie) who was the highlight and very significant love of her life. Following the aforementioned, she worked more than 25 years for Valley Care Hospital (now Stanford Health Care) in Livermore and Pleasanton starting as a phlebotomist and holding various other positions and responsibilities, ultimately aspiring to patient access manager for the hospital.
Tricia loved animals (her babies). She had many cats and dogs by her side throughout her life. In addition to family mentioned above, Tricia leaves one dog, Fallyn; two cats, Gentry and Vincenzo; and three chickens, Thelma, Louise and Molly. Others that will be missing her attention and affection are the loving kitties at Second Chance Kitty where she volunteered her time after retirement.
Donations in Tricia's name may be made to your favorite Humane Society or Second Chance Kitty, P.O. Box 691671, Stockton, California, 95269-1671. A private memorial celebrating her life is planned for August 7, 2021.