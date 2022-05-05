Patricia Ann Roederer

Patricia of Discovery Bay, California passed away Feb. 17, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, William and sister, Phylis. Patricia leaves behind her mother, Gloria, sisters, Barbara, Jody (Brian), Susan (John) and brother, Mike (Pam). Pat has nieces and nephews that will miss her wisdom and advice as she had her own field of vision.
Pat enjoyed Yosemite with her friends and road trips to the coast or to Disneyland. Pat was always caring of others as her nursing career was her ambition. Private family services were held, contributions may be given in Pat’s name to the American Red Cross, Doctors without Borders and local Humane Society.