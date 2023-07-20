Patricia Anne Applebaum Taylor, a long-time resident of Pleasanton, passed away after a lengthy battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor on July 8, 2023.
She was born June 28, 1955, in Passaic, New Jersey eventually making her way to Southern California, where she spent her young life. She moved to Northern California in 1985, and aside from a brief stint in Massachusetts, has lived on the West Coast ever since. Patti was an avid quilter and had been a member of the Amador Valley Quilters. She loved gardening and her roses often won prizes at the Pleasanton Rose Show.
Patti is survived by her husband of 47 years, William (Bill) Taylor, daughter Kathryn Taylor and son-in-law Ben Whalen, son Michael Taylor and daughter-in-law, Allison Skavdal. Mother Connie Evans, sister Jody Applebaum and brother Michael Applebaum. She loved her grandchildren Ryan (17), Amelia (14), Finleigh (13), Asher (11), and Reese (2.5), and Dakota Blu, her dog.
There will be a celebration of life on Aug. 26, from 1-4 p.m., at the Pleasanton Masonic Center, 1181 Quarry Lane, Pleasanton. The family invites you to wear blue in memory of Patti’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Patti’s name will be appreciated.