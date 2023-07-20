OBIT - Patricia Anne Applebaum Taylor.jpg

Patricia Anne Applebaum Taylor, a long-time resident of Pleasanton, passed away after a lengthy battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor on July 8, 2023.

She was born June 28, 1955, in Passaic, New Jersey eventually making her way to Southern California, where she spent her young life. She moved to Northern California in 1985, and aside from a brief stint in Massachusetts, has lived on the West Coast ever since. Patti was an avid quilter and had been a member of the Amador Valley Quilters. She loved gardening and her roses often won prizes at the Pleasanton Rose Show.