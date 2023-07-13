Patricia Bascon Bacol Mendoza, 86, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was a loving wife, steadfast life partner and helpmate, nurturing mother, and adoring grandmother.
Pat is survived by Benjamin, her husband of almost 62 years; daughters Alicia Mendoza (Stephen Franaszek), Monica Casey (John Casey), Margaret Mendoza; and grandchildren Matthew Franaszek, Thomas Franaszek, Jonathan Franaszek, Serafina Casey, Brodan Casey, and Belisse Casey.
A Rosary will be held July 20, 6 p.m., at Callaghan Mortuary and Livermore Crematory, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94550.
A memorial Mass will be held on July 21, 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 458 Maple Street, Livermore, California, 94550. In lieu of gifting flowers, you may consider a donation to The American Diabetes Association, The Diabetes Research Institute, The National Kidney Foundation, or to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Mendoza family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.