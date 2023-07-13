OBIT - Patricia Bascon Bacol Mendoza.jpg

Patricia Bascon Bacol Mendoza, 86, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was a loving wife, steadfast life partner and helpmate, nurturing mother, and adoring grandmother.

Pat is survived by Benjamin, her husband of almost 62 years; daughters Alicia Mendoza (Stephen Franaszek), Monica Casey (John Casey), Margaret Mendoza; and grandchildren Matthew Franaszek, Thomas Franaszek, Jonathan Franaszek, Serafina Casey, Brodan Casey, and Belisse Casey.