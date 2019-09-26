Patricia Case Stillman

Pat Stillman loved Sunol. As a cofounder of Save Our Sunol, she fought to keep the town and Kilkare Canyon rural. Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park owes its existence to Pat’s efforts. She spearheaded the movement that protected the hills from a 2,640-home development and kept them open space. Her work with Save Our Sunol prevented the destruction of the historic Willis Polk Water Temple. It was restored and opened to the public in 2001.
She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., at the start of the Great Depression. She attended Syracuse University and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. She remained a lifelong fan of both the Orangemen and the Cal Bears. She married Barton Stillman and they had four sons.
Pat was very politically active, supporting both local and national candidates. She was proud to call herself a liberal and believed in peace, justice and equality. She was president of the Santa Maria chapter of the NAACP. She was selected to be a delegate for the Democratic State Convention. Her efforts in conservation were recognized by the Green Belt Alliance. In 2002, she was awarded the Community Hero Award. In 2004, she was named Woman of the Year by the Legislature of the State of California, presented by state senator Liz Figueroa. Also in 2004, she was presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for outstanding and invaluable service to the community. On her 90th birthday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors commended her for her environmental and community work, along with the distinction of being the “grandmother” to Bosco, Sunol’s late canine mayor.
She passed away suddenly but peacefully. She is survived by sons Peter, Thomas and William, and daughter-in-law Patricia. Her husband Barton and her son David preceded her in death, along with her brother Frank Jr. and her sister Jane.
Her memorial will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Sunol Community Park.