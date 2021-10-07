Mom, you were the true loving matriarch of our entire family. Our heart and souls miss your daily love so much. You lifted each one of us up, even when you yourself were hurting. All throughout our lives you were there for us and we felt that unconditional love. We thank God for blessing us with such a Godly and loving mother. You were a precious gift to our father, your five kids, your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren. We know you are having the best dance of your life with Dad now. From your very loving family.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
An African dancer delights the audience with a lively performance in front of the Bankhead Theater during Taste of Africa, Saturday, Oct. 2. The event was put on by Cheza Nami Foundation, thanks in part to a $10,000 grant from the City of Liv…
Latest News
- California's Recall System and It's Future
- Zone 7 Water Agency Votes to Speed Up Underground Water Pumping
- ‘What If…?’ Creative Team on the Guardians of the Multiverse & That Captain Carter Twist
- Inhaler get Davina McCall moshing at London concert
- Rose McIver on Her Favorite ‘Ghosts’ From the New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)
- ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ To Air Spanish Countdown From Puerto Rico
- ‘Bull’: Yara Martinez Previews an ‘Extremely Intense’ Season 6 Premiere
- Coldplay announce intergalactic pop-up to celebrate Music of the Spheres