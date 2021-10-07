OBIT - Patricia Clonan.jpg

Mom, you were the true loving matriarch of our entire family. Our heart and souls miss your daily love so much. You lifted each one of us up, even when you yourself were hurting. All throughout our lives you were there for us and we felt that unconditional love. We thank God for blessing us with such a Godly and loving mother. You were a precious gift to our father, your five kids, your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren. We know you are having the best dance of your life with Dad now. From your very loving family.